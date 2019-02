Activists of All India Anti-Terrorist Front shout slogans against Pakistan and Jaish-e-Mohammed before burning a Pakistani flag during a protest in India's Amritsar against the attack that killed over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kashmir, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian security personnel arrive at the site of the blast in Lethpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, some 25 kilometers south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A huge suicide bombing that caused the deaths of at least 42 paramilitary troopers in Indian-administered Kashmir sparked international condemnation on Friday.

The killings, claimed by the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), took place on Thursday evening around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the regional capital Srinagar when the suicide bomber rammed a vehicle packed with explosives into a convoy of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force.