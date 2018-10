French rescuers search the Mercure hotel for survivors under the rubble of the hotel in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 4, 2018 (issued Oct 5, 2018). EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian rescuers take a break during the search for victims at an earthquake devastated area in Balaroa, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A rescue team using an excavator searches for people under the ruins of a house at Balaroa village in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Rescue workers were searching for people under debris on Sulawesi island in Indonesia Friday, the day authorities have set as the deadline for finding survivors of last week's earthquake and tsunami that killed at least 1,424 people.

The disaster also left more than 2,500 injured, displaced more than 70,000 and caused widespread damage, according to the latest official data.