A handout photo made available by the Butte County Sheriff and Coroner's Department shows a team of rescue workers preparing to search for the remains of victims missing in the Camp Fire in Butte County, California, Nov 16, 2018 (issued Nov 19, 2018). EPA-EFE/BUTTE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT BUTTE COUNTY SHERIFF AND CORONER'S DEPARTMENT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by the United States Forest Service and the National Wildfire Coordinating Group on Inciweb on Nov 19, 2018 shows firefighters battling the flames of the Camp Fire in Northern California, USA. EPA-EFE/USFS/NWCG HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A California wildfire that has claimed 79 lives is 70 percent controlled with full containment expected by November end, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday.

Calfire said firefighters have set Nov. 30 as the anticipated date to quell it completely. The wildfire, dubbed Camp Fire, broke out on Nov. 8.