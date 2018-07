A burnt out vehicle sits before a home destroyed by the Cranston Fire in Mountain Center, California, on 29 July 2018. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON

A chimney and metal items are all that remain of a home destroyed by the Cranston Fire in Mountain Center, California, on 29 July 2018. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON

Fire Department units from Los Angeles assemble to deploy to fight the Cranston Fire in Mountain Center, California, on 29 July 2018. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON

The first that has ravaged a large swath of northern California, causing five deaths and forcing the evacuation of some 38,000 people, remains out of control amid weather conditions making the work of firefighters trying to quell the blaze extremely difficult.

"The weather today is a factor that is really influencing the behavior of the fire and the ability to control it," Cheryl Buliavac, a spokesperson for California's forestry and forest fire prevention department (CalFire), told EFE.