The United Kingdom's prime minister has on Wednesday written to the European Union to ask for an extension to the Brexit negotiation period until June 30 to give her more time to secure backing for her withdrawal deal in parliament, which has twice rejected her current proposal.

Theresa May in her letter to the European Council's president Donald Tusk laid the blame for the extension on lawmakers and the Speaker of the House of Commons, the UK's lower parliamentary chamber, where her deal has met an impasse.