(FILE) This photo, taken on Apr. 26, 2018 shows the Kid Mai Death Awareness Café in Bangkok, Thailand, which features a coffin that guests can enter to reflect on their lives and also receive a discount on drinks. EFE/Noel Caballero

A death-themed cafe in Bangkok offers its customers the unique experience of being able to contemplate their lives while lying down in a coffin, and for a discount on their coffee.

"Our main goal is to convey the Buddha philosophy based on the teaching that having an awareness of death decreases greed and anger," Veeranut Rojanaprapa, the creative brain behind Kid Mai Death Awareness Cafe, told EFE.