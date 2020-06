Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro leaves the Palacio do Alvorada, headquarters of the presidency, in Brasilia, Brazil, 02 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) leaves the Palacio do Alvorada, headquarters of the presidency, in Brasilia, Brazil, 02 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazil’s leader said on Tuesday that death "is everyone’s destiny” when asked what message he would send to the families of the victims of COVID-19 in the country as it registered a record daily death toll.

"I regret all the dead, but it is everyone's destiny," said far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro in front of supporters at Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the president in Brasilia. EFE-EPA