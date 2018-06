A funeral procession for Alexis Chavez Garcia, a 9 month-old baby who died due to the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in Alotenango, Guatemala, Jun. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SANTIAGO BILLY

A 43-year-old Guatemalan man died Tuesday in Mexico where he had been hospitalized for the injuries he sustained from the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala, bringing the death toll to 112.

Minister of Public Health and Social Assistance Carlos Soto confirmed on social media that the injured patient in Mexico, "who had lost all his family in the eruption" on Jun. 3, had died.