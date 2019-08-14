A handout photograph provided by the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) on July 2, 2015 shows former Khmer Rouge Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party of Kampuchea, Nuon Chea, in the courtroom at the ECCC, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 2, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK PETERS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Cambodian Buddhist monks walk around a cremation pyre with Nuon Chea's body before it is cremated, during his funeral at a pagoda in Pailin, Cambodia, Aug. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KITH SEREY

The Khmer Rouge Tribunal has terminated proceedings against the regime's late “Brother Number Two,” leaving the outcome of his appeal against convictions of genocide and other crimes unclear, as one of his lawyers said Wednesday he should now be “legally innocent.”

On Tuesday, a decision to terminate proceedings against Nuon Chea, who died on Aug. 4 at the age of 93, was issued by the Supreme Court Chamber of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC, also known as the Khmer Rouge Tribunal).