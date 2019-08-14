The Khmer Rouge Tribunal has terminated proceedings against the regime's late “Brother Number Two,” leaving the outcome of his appeal against convictions of genocide and other crimes unclear, as one of his lawyers said Wednesday he should now be “legally innocent.”
On Tuesday, a decision to terminate proceedings against Nuon Chea, who died on Aug. 4 at the age of 93, was issued by the Supreme Court Chamber of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC, also known as the Khmer Rouge Tribunal).