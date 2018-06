A young man uses a slingshot during clashes with the National Police in the town of Jinotepe, Nicaragua, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

A young man shows ammunition and casings allegedly fired by the National Police during clashes in the town of Jinotepe, Nicaragua, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A young man with a homemade mortar poses for a picture next to a statue of the national hero Augusto Cesar Sandino in the town of Jinotepe, Nicaragua, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A young man who was held at El Chipote prison shows marks on his body after being released and handed over to his relatives at the back garden of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Managua, Nicaragua, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

The death of a 15-year-old boy after he was shot in the chest in the northwestern city of Leon raised the death toll from the crisis in Nicaragua to at least 155 people.

The Catholic Church on Thursday mourned the death of a young 15-year-old altar boy, who fell victim to a surprise attack by "paramilitaries" of the government.