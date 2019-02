A woman cries after the death of her relatives, victims of consuming bootleg liquor, in a hospital in Jorhat district of Assam, India, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

The death toll due to the consumption of adulterated alcohol in northeastern India increased to 155 on Monday while more than 200 people remain hospitalized, an official said.

Most of the victims were tea-plantation workers who consumed homemade liquor on Thursday evening during a celebratory event in the district of Golaghat in Assam state of the far northeastern part of the Asian country.