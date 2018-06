An Indonesian search and rescue team looks for victims of a sunken ferry on Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Indonesia, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUAJI

A person who survived a boat's sinking in Lake Toba is helped by relatives shortly after arriving at Tiga Ras port, in North Sumatra, Indonesia, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUAJI

A member of an Indonesian search and rescue team looks for victims of a sunken ferry on Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Indonesia, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUAJI

Indonesian authorities reported Wednesday they have recovered three bodies after a ferry in sank in Lake Toba on Sumatra island on Monday, while as the number of missing has climbed.

During the first hours after the accident, 18 people were rescued and one body was recovered.