A car crushed by a fallen tree after the passage of Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, on March 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/Andre Catueira

Local residents wait to receive drinking water from authorities after the passage of Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, on March 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/Andre Catueira

Rescue teams recovered another 92 bodies, raising the death toll in Mozambique for Cyclone Idai to 294, although this is a preliminary figure, local authorities reported Thursday.

A total of 47 bodies were found in Nhamatanda, in Sofala province, according to what regional administrator Toze Jose told the media on Thursday, and he added that there are other flooded neighborhoods that authorities have not yet been able to contact.