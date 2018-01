A suspension bridge under construction collapsed at Km 64 along the Colombian roadway connecting Bogota with Villavicencio, killing nine people on Jan. 15, 2018. EFE

At least nine people died on Monday when a suspension bridge under construction on the highway between Bogota and Villavicencio, the capital of Colombia's Meta province, collapsed, authorities said, adding that five people were injured in the mishap.

The coordinator of Meta province's Disaster Risk Management Advisory Department, Reinaldo Romero Silva, confirmed to EFE the number of dead and said that apparently all those in the vicinity of the accident had been accounted for.