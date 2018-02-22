A man casts his shadow on bodies of victims of an alleged bombing by forces loyal to the Syrian government, rebels-held Douma, Syria, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

An man holds an injured child to receive treatment, after getting injured in an alleged bombing by forces loyal to the Syrian government, rebels-held Douma, Syria, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

An injured child receives treatment, after getting injured in an alleged bombing by forces loyal to the Syrian government, rebels-held Douma, Syria, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Two babies wrapped in cloth and laid out next to each other on a blood-caked hospital floor were some of the latest innocent victims caught up in a brutal bombing campaign on a rebel-held Damascus suburb, where an estimated 350 people have been killed since the weekend, as witnessed by an epa photographer at the scene on Thursday.

Airstrikes and artillery fire on Eastern Ghouta carried out by forces loyal to the Syrian regime have barely paused and drastically intensified at the beginning of the week, claiming the lives of 110 civilians on Monday alone, according to the Syrian Observatory For Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor, and the volunteer search-and-rescue group the White Helmets.