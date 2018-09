A collapsed house is seen after a strong earthquake hit Hokkaido, in Atsuma, northern Japan, 06 September 2018. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of 06 September causing large landslides and blackouts. A blackout over Hokkaido is affecting almost 3 million households. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Mud covered cars sits in a destroyed street following a powerful earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Sept. 6, 2018.

An aerial photo shows the aftermath of a large landslide that occurred after an earthquake hit Hokkaido, in Atsuma, northern Japan, Sept. 6, 2018.

A mud covered car sits in the middle of a destroyed street following a powerful earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Sept. 6, 2018.

A female HTB staff (C, wearing blue jacket) is rescued by emergency services after being trapped in mud with her colleagues following a powerful earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Sept. 6, 2018.

At least nine people have died in a powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido on Thursday while around 30 are missing.

The quake struck at 3:08 am local time and had an epicenter about 40 kilometers (25 miles) deep, east of Atsuma, the worst affected area and where the most deaths have occurred, government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.