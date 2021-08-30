A policeman diverts traffic next to a building that was damaged in rockets attack near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 August 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Taliban stands guard near a vehicle which was used to fire rockets at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 August 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Local residents gather near a vehicle which was used to fire rockets at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 August 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The number of people killed by a rocket exploding against a house in Kabul rose to 10 on Monday, a day after the incident, while at least five people were injured, according to sources from the area.