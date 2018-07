Relatives and neighbors participate in the funeral of 10 victims of the Fuego Volcano, which erupted on Jun. 03, in Alotenango, Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ESTEBAN BIBA

The death toll in the Fuego volcano eruption on Jun. 3, climbed to 121, after five new victims were identified, Guatemala's National Coordination for Disaster Reduction said Wednesday.

The National Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed the identity of five people, a two-month-old baby, a 2-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 19-year-old girl, while another 240 are still pending identification, spokesperson David De Leon said.