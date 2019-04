Emergency responders continue search operations at a damaged commercial building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga Province, north of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Emergency responders carry an earthquake victim out of a collapsed commercial building in Porac town, Pampanga Province, north of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Authorities in the Philippines have raised the death toll, in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake, to 16, amid ongoing efforts to rescue around 30 missing people, who were trapped under a collapsed commercial center.

Fifteen of the victims were from the Pampanga province, in the central part of the northern Luzon island and some 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Manila, according to latest figures provided by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).