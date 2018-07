Thai officials from the navy, marine police and rescue workers transport the body of a tourist after a boat sank, as search and rescue operations continue in the seas off Phuket island, southern Thailand, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR THAILAND OUT

Thai officials carry the body of tourist after a boat sank, as search and rescue operations continue in the seas off Phuket island, southern Thailand, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR THAILAND OUT

Rescue teams on Friday recovered 16 corpses from the sea in southern Thailand, taking the death toll to 17, while the search for another 41 people continued after two tour boats had sank near Phuket a day earlier.

In the accidents, 11 people were injured, two of them critically, according to Phuket governor Norapat Plodthong.