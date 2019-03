People carry an injured civilian on a stretcher for treatment at the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

A Jammu and Kashmir police officer inspects a damaged bus near a grenade blast site at a general bus stand in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

One more person succumbed to shrapnel injuries on Friday, taking the death toll to two in a grenade explosion a day ago at a city bus depot in the Jammu region of the restive Indian Kashmir, police said.

On Thursday morning, a suspected militant, who was arrested hours after the explosion, had hurled a grenade at the crowded bus station in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, and a Hindu dominated region in the only Muslim-majority state of India.