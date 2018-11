Security officers gather at the scene of explosions outside a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Somali medical sources on Sunday increased the death toll to 58 people killed by last week's car bombings in the capital Mogadishu, which injured over 100.

Mohamed Abshir of the Aamin ambulance service told EFE that most of the victims from Friday's attack died in hospital, as only around 21 people were killed at the scene.