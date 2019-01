People try to save a motorbike among flood water in Makasar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia Jan 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAENG MANSUR

Indonesian authorities on Friday raised the number of people killed due to floods, landslides and strong winds in the southern part of the island of Sulawesi to 59, while 25 people were missing.

Another 47 people have been injured, while 3,481 people have been displaced, Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said.