A bridge is in serious danger of sinking due to soil erosion caused by adverse weather at Kaduwela some 19 kilometers from Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Three new deaths in the last few hours have taken the death toll due to recent heavy monsoon rains in Sri Lanka to 13 and the number of people evacuated to over 50,000, according to the latest official figures released on Thursday.

The country's Disaster Management Centre said that the number of evacuees rose from the 27,621, announced on Wednesday, to 54,205, most of whom have sought refuge in 251 shelters set up by the government.