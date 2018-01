Afghan security officials take up positions near the scene of attack by armed men at an upscale hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan security forces secure the road leading to the Intercontinental hotel (in the background) after an attack by armed gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Ambulance move to the Intercontinental hotel (in the background on the hills) after an overnight attack by armed gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Smoke billows from the Intercontinental Hotel after an attack by armed gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Smoke billows from the Intercontinental hotel after an attack by armed gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least 18 people, including 14 foreigners, were killed when gunmen laid siege to an upscale hotel in the Afghan capital Kabul, the interior ministry said Sunday.

The attack on the Intercontinental Hotel, which has since been claimed by the Taliban, began around 9 pm local time on Saturday evening, just as guests were dining in the restaurant area, and lasted close to 12 hours before Afghan security forces were able to put an end to the ordeal.