An Iraqi policeman stands near the site of a suicide bomb attack at Tayaran square in central Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

A twin suicide blast that hit a central square in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Monday has left at least 36 people dead and scores injured, medical sources told EFE.

The deadly attack, which was the bloodiest of its type to hit Iraq since Feb. 2017, rocked Sahet al-Tayaran square in the city center, an area that on a daily basis gathers large crowds of men in search of temporary work.