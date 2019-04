A woman cries tears of relief on April 12, 2019, after learning that her sister was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Rio de Janeiro. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

An injured person is taken by helicopter to a hospital after the collapse of two residential buildings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

An injured person is rescued after the collapse of two residential buildings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

The death toll from the collapse of a pair of four-story residential buildings in a militia-controlled neighborhood of this southeastern Brazilian metropolis climbed to seven on Saturday, authorities said.

Rescue teams, meanwhile, are continuing to search for a dozen people who remain missing in the wake of Friday's tragedy.