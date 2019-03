Police stand guard after a shooting on March 13, 2019, at a public high school in Sao Paulo's metropolitan region, southeastern Brazil. At least 10 people were killed, including several students between the ages of 15 and 17, the Military Police of Sao Paulo said. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Forensic vehicles arrive at the Raul Brasil public high school after a school shooting on March 13, 2019, in the Sao Paulo metropolitan region of southeastern Brazil. At least 10 people were killed, including several students between the ages of 15 and 17, the Military Police of Sao Paulo said. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Forensic vehicles arrive at the Raul Brasil public high school after a school shooting on March 13, 2019, in the Sao Paulo metropolitan region, southeastern Brazil. At least 10 people were killed, including several students between the ages of 15 and 17, the Military Police of Sao Paulo said. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Police stand guard at a school after a shooting in the metropolitan region of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 13, 2019. At least 10 people were killed, including several students between the ages of 15 and 17, the Military Police of Sao Paulo state said. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Police arrive at a public high school in Sao Paulo's metropolitan region, southeastern Brazil, after a school shooting on March 13, 2019. At least 10 people were killed, including several students between the ages of 15 and 17, the Military Police of Sao Paulo state said. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Police stand guard after a shooting on March 13, 2019, at a public high school in Sao Paulo's metropolitan region, southeastern Brazil. At least 10 people were killed, including several students between the ages of 15 and 17, the Military Police of Sao Paulo said. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

The death toll from a school shooting Wednesday in Sao Paulo's metropolitan region has climbed to 10, Brazilian authorities said.

The fire department of Brazil's largest city had said earlier Wednesday that nine people had died in the attack, including the two suspected assailants.