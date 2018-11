Members of the UC Davis Veterinary Emergency Response Team, Ashley Nola (left) and Catherine McFarren (right), tend to burns on a dog that was brought in to the Butte County Fair Grounds where large animals are being sheltered during the Camp Fire, as it continues to burn through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

Myra Colon and her husband Casey Gibbs locate their home on a fire information map outlining the fire perimeter of the Camp Fire at The Neighborhood Church evacuation shelter in Chico, CA, as it continues to burn through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

The house of singer Robin Thicke lies in ruins after it was destroyed by the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, USA, Nov.10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

At least 25 people have died in wildfires in California, officials said on Saturday.

The Camp Fire, which has been raging in the north of the state since early Thursday, which has become the most destructive in state history, has killed at least 23 people, CalFire said in a status report issued Saturday evening.