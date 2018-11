A firefighter looks out from the swimming pool in the backyard of a saved home after extinguishing a flare-up of the Woolsey Fire in West Hills, California, USA, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A burned out Paradise home after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

Firefighters work to extinguish a flare-up of the Woolsey Fire on a hillside in West Hills, California, USA, 1Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A burned out vehicle sits in the driveway of a Paradise home after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

Rescue workers were searching for more than 100 people who were missing on Sunday due to devastating forest fires in California that have left at least 31 dead.

According to information provided by the Butte County Fire Department, the so-called "Camp Fire", which has killed at least 29 people and left three firefighters injured, has razed close to 45,000 hectares (111,197 acres), 6,450 homes and 260 commercial structures.