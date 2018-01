A boat is among the debris blocking the 101 Freeway after heavy rains caused deadly mudslides in Montecito, California, USA, 10 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Firefighters Claire Morgan (R) and Jordan Castro (L) check debris that washed onto the beach as they conduct search and rescue efforts after heavy rains caused deadly mudslides in Montecito, California, USA, 10 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Residents look at the mud inundated 101 Freeway after heavy rains caused deadly mudslides in Montecito, California, USA, 10 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A handout photo made available by the Santa Barbara County Fire department shows Kerry Mann navigate the large boulders and mudflow that destroyed the home of her friend who has not been seen since the early hours of 09 January following heavy rains in Montecito, California, USA, 10 January 2018. EPA/MIKE ELIASON / SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Fremont City Firefighter Jordan Castro checks vehicles that had been washed into the Pacific Ocean as he conducts search and rescue efforts after heavy rains caused deadly mudslides in Montecito, California, USA, 10 January 2018. EPA-EE/MIKE NELSON

The number of confirmed deaths from flooding and mudslides in Montecito, north west of Los Angeles, is currently standing at 17, as Californian authorities on Wednesday are stepping up their search for at least 20 missing persons.

Santa Barbara County's sheriff Bill Brown said that the rescue teams have worked tirelessly since Tuesday night searching for the missing, adding that 28 people were injured in the event.