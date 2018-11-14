A luxury beach front home destroyed by the Woolsey Fire lies in ruin adjacent to an unaffected one in Malibu, California, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Mike Nelson

The death toll from the two massive wildfires affecting California climbed to 51 on Wednesday after another body was found in the south of the state, while more than 100 people have been reported missing in the Camp Fire, north of San Francisco.

The spokeswoman of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Nicole Nishida, announced that a charred body was found at a home in Agoura Hills, increasing the death toll of the Woolsey Fire to three, which has affected the wealthy enclaves of Malibu and Calabasas.