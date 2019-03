An injured person is helped by rescuers near the site of an explosion at a chemical industrial park in Xiangshui county, in east China's Jiangsu province, Mar 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

An injured person is helped by rescuers near the site of an explosion at a chemical industrial park in Xiangshui county, in east China's Jiangsu province, Mar 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

Rescuers work near the site of an explosion at a chemical industrial park in Xiangshui county, in east China's Jiangsu province, Mar 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

The death toll from an explosion at a chemical plant in Yancheng, in China’s Jiangsu province, has risen to 44, according to the latest data provided on Friday by local authorities.

Chinese media quoting local authorities said the blast injured 90 people, 32 of whom were in critical condition and 58 in a serious state.