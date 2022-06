Families receive the first reports about their loved ones after a prison fire in the wee hours of 28 June 2022 in the southwestern Colombian city of Tulua. A total of 51 inmates are reported to have died in the blaze. EFE/ Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Forensic experts arrive at the prison in the southerwestern Colombian city of Tulua, where a fire that erupted during a riot in the wee hours of 28 June 2022 left 51 inmates dead. EFE/ Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Families receive the first reports about their loved ones after a prison fire in the wee hours of 28 June 2022 in the southwestern Colombian city of Tulua. A total of 51 inmates are reported to have died in the blaze. EFE/ Ernesto Guzman Jr.

The death toll from a fire early Tuesday at the prison in the southwestern Colombian city of Tulua has risen to 51 after two injured people died at medical centers, officials said.

Gen. Tito Castellanos, director of the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec), the Colombian government agency that manages the nation's correctional system, told Caracol Radio that most of the deaths were caused by smoke inhalation.