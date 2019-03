Woman cuts firewood in a displaced person camp after the passage of cyclone Idai in Tica, in the province of Sofala, central Mozambique, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA

People of Buzi arrive in a boat at Praia Nova in Beira to get shelter after the passage of cyclone Idai in the province of Sofala, central Mozambique, Mar. 24, 2019.EPA-EFE/ANTONIO SILVA

People of Buzi arrive in a boat at Praia Nova in Beira to get shelter after the passage of cyclone Idai in the province of Sofala, central Mozambique, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO SILVA

The number of dead from the category-4 cyclone in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi has climbed to at least 656, with over 750,000 people affected, official figures from the national governments confirmed Sunday.

The Mozambican National Disasters Management Institute (INGC) reported the death toll in the African nation had reached 446, adding rescue workers managed to rescue almost 110,000 others.