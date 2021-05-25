At least 32 people have died and 6,278 were injured after the Nyiragongo volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo erupted, the Volcanological Observatory in Goma, a city about twenty kilometers from the volcano, confirmed to Efe on Tuesday.
Rubavu (Rwanda), 23/05/2021.- A general view from a neighbourhood in Rwanda of Mount Nyiragongo volcano as it erupted over Goma, Rubavu District, Rwanda, 23 May 2021. One of the planets most active volcanoes Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo erupted 22 May causing evacuations in some parts of Goma. (Ruanda) EFE/EPA/EUGENE UWIMANA
Rubavu (Rwanda), 23/05/2021.- Refugee Congolese residents of Goma sit in a stadium in Rwanda after fleeing from Mount Nyiragongo volcano as it erupted over Goma, Rubavu District, Rwanda, 23 May 2021. One of the planets most active volcanoes Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo erupted 22 May causing evacuations in some parts of Goma. (Ruanda) EFE/EPA/EUGENE UWIMANA
Rubavu (Rwanda), 23/05/2021.- Congolese residents of Goma arrive in Rwanda after fleeing from Mount Nyiragongo volcano as it erupted over Goma, Rubavu District, Rwanda, 23 May 2021. One of the planets most active volcanoes Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo erupted 22 May causing evacuations in some parts of Goma. (Ruanda) EFE/EPA/EUGENE UWIMANA
