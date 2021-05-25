Rubavu (Rwanda), 23/05/2021.- A general view from a neighbourhood in Rwanda of Mount Nyiragongo volcano as it erupted over Goma, Rubavu District, Rwanda, 23 May 2021. One of the planets most active volcanoes Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo erupted 22 May causing evacuations in some parts of Goma. (Ruanda) EFE/EPA/EUGENE UWIMANA

Rubavu (Rwanda), 23/05/2021.- Refugee Congolese residents of Goma sit in a stadium in Rwanda after fleeing from Mount Nyiragongo volcano as it erupted over Goma, Rubavu District, Rwanda, 23 May 2021. One of the planets most active volcanoes Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo erupted 22 May causing evacuations in some parts of Goma. (Ruanda) EFE/EPA/EUGENE UWIMANA