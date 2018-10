A man walks with a teddy bear through the rubble of Petobo village in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Thirty-eight-year-old Akbar stands near his damage house as an excavator works to find people in the rubble at Petobo village in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian authorities on Thursday raised the death toll from the devastating 7.5-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami that rocked the island of Sulawesi last week to 1,424.

During a televised press conference in Jakarta, the spokesperson for the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, also said that another 113 people were still missing.