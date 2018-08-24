A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows an officer giving treatment to injured victims after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS/HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A collapsed house is seen after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A collapsed mosque is seen after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Sembalun, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Indonesian authorities on Friday raised the death toll of the devastating earthquakes that hit Lombok island between Jul. 29 and Aug. 19 to 557.

More than 390,000 people remain displaced due to the quakes, while 76,765 buildings were damaged.