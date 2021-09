A man navigates a street flooded by heavy rain as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 01 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A man is seen trying to walk through massive puddles past a downed tree outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area in the Queens borough of New York, USA, 01 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

A police car on a street flooded by heavy rain as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 01 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A man carries a child on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, New York, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered that metropolis on 01 September 2021. At least nine people died - including a two-year-old toddler - have died in recent hours as flash floods battered the northeastern US states of New York and New Jersey, police said on 02 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

US President Joe Biden gives a statement on his administration's response to Hurricane Ida on 02 September 2021 at the White House in Washington DC. EFE/Michael Reynolds

Death toll from flooding in northeast US climbs to at least 25

At least 42 people in the northeastern United States have died from torrential rains, flash floods and strong winds associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which earlier this week caused widespread devastation in the country's southeast.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had confirmed 23 of the deaths at a press conference, and he added on Twitter that most of these deaths were individuals who became trapped in their vehicles due to the flooding.