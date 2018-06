A group of people remove rubble from the partially buried houses due to the eruption of the Fuego Volcano, in an attempt to find some of their missing relatives, in the San Miguel de Los Lotes area of Escuintla, Guatemala, 07 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO PARDO

A man carries a piece of furniture after finding it in his house which was partially buried due to the eruption of the Fuego Volcano, in the San Miguel de Los Lotes area of Escuintla, Guatemala, 07 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO PARDO

Dozens of people line up to receive help after being cut off by Lahares of Volcan de Fuego, in El Porvenir, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, 07 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Santiago Billy

People remove ash from a road in La Soledad, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, 07 June 2018. Guatemala announced that the rescue brigades stopped the search works due to bad weather conditions after the eruption of the Fuego volcano that left 101 dead, and that the country will ask for international aid to face the emergency. EPA-EFE/Santiago Billy

The death toll from the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala on Jun. 3 has risen to 109 after another 10 bodies were found, the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) reported Thursday.

The INACIF said in a statement that seven of the bodies found were transferred to the morgue of Hunahpu village, in the south of Escuintla Department, and the three others to the central morgue in the capital.