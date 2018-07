Firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a wildfire raging in Verori, near Loutraki city, Peloponnese, southern Greece, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VASSILIS PSOMAS

Members of the Greek Red Cross search for missing people at a burned house, following a deadly forest fire in Mati a northeast suburb of Athens, Greece, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

A member of a rescue team searches for missing people inside a burned house, following a deadly forest fire in Mati a northeast suburb of Athens, Greece, Jul. 25 2018. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Firefighters and rescue teams are continuing to search for victims in the areas devastated by Greece wildfires in which at least 81 people have died.

According to the latest data from the Greek fire service, 64 of the 187 wounded remain hospitalized, four of whom are children, while 11 remain in critical condition.