Relatives and neighbors of Alotenango, Sacatepéquez, Guatemala, participate on Jul. 11, 2018, in the burial of the bodies of 10 victims after the eruption of the Fuego volcano on Jun. 3, 2018. EFE/Esteban Biba

The death toll from the eruption of Fuego volcano on Jun. 3 has risen to 116, the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala announced on Monday.

Three new victims identified by the Guatemalan National Institute of Forensic Sciences are on the list of the missing, and hence the total toll stands at 116 deaths and 302 missing, agency spokesperson David de Leon said.