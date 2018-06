First responders continue the search of survivors in El Rodeo, Guatemala, on June 5, 2018, after the eruption of the Fuego volcano last Sunday. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Pardo

First responders continue the search of survivors in El Rodeo, Guatemala, on June 5, 2018, after the eruption of the Fuego volcano last Sunday. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Pardo

A picture taken from a drone at La Reunion golf course in El Rodeo, Guatemala, on June 5, 2018, after the eruption of the Fuego volcano last Sunday. EFE-EPA/Santiago Billy

The death toll from last weekend's eruption of the Fuego volcano climbed to 73 Tuesday when a woman admitted to a capital hospital died of her injuries, Guatemalan authorities said.

The San Juan de Dios Hospital in Guatemala City said that 42-year-old Ignacia Nij Ajualip, who had undergone amputations of both her legs and an arm, died, after having announced earlier in the day that a young boy died because of the severe burns he had suffered.