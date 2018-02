A photo showing the scene of a helicopter crash that killed 13 people in southern Mexico and left 15 others injured. The aircraft was carrying Mexican Government Secretary Alfonso Navarrete and Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat, both both were unharmed. EPA-EFE/QUADRATÌN

Thirteen people died and 15 others were injured in the crash of an air force helicopter carrying Mexico's interior secretary and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, officials said Saturday.

The helicopter crashed Friday night while it was approaching Jamiltepec, a town in Oaxaca.