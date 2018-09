A female HTB staff (wearing blue jacket) is rescued by emergency services after being trapped on mud with her colleagues following a powerful earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, 06 September 2018. Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 6.7 earthquake jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of 06 September, killing at least seven people, injuring hundreds and causing large landslides and blackouts, affecting almost three million households. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A female HTB staff (L, back wearing blue jacket) is rescued by emergency services after being trapped on mud with her colleagues following a powerful earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, 06 September 2018. Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 6.7 earthquake jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of 06 September, killing at least seven people, injuring hundreds and causing large landslides and blackouts, affecting almost three million households. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Residents look at a severely damaged road following a powerful earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, 06 September 2018. Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 6.7 earthquake jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of 06 September, killing at least seven people, injuring hundreds and causing large landslides and blackouts, affecting almost three million households. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

City workers inspect a severely damaged road following a powerful earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, 06 September 2018. Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 6.7 earthquake jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of 06 September, killing at least seven people, injuring hundreds and causing large landslides and blackouts, affecting almost three million households. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The death toll from the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that shook Japan's northern Hokkaido island on Thursday rose to 16, the Japanese prime minister confirmed on Friday, while over 40 percent of the power supply on the island is now restored.

"So far there are 16 (dead) people and many people injured, with 26 still missing," prime minister Shinzo Abe said at a press briefing after an emergency cabinet meeting on Friday.