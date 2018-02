Buddhist monks pay respects to the victims of a hospital fire at an altar in the southeastern city of Miryang, South Korea, 31 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Crime lab officials begin the process of examining the scene at Sejong Hospital in Miryang, some 380 kilometers southeast of Seoul, South Korea, 27 January 2018, a day after a fire gutted the emergency room. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout photo made available by Kyongnamdomin Ilbo shows a firefighter operating on the scene after a fire at a hospital in Miryang, South Korea, 26 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM GU-YEON/KYONGNAMDOMIN ILBO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Kyongnamdomin Ilbo shows South Korean firefighters carrying a victim after a fire at a hospital in Miryang, South Korea, 26 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM GU-YEON/KYONGNAMDOMIN ILBO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A staff member (C) of Miryang hospital is helped by firefighters in front of the damaged hospital after it was burned by a fire in Miryang, South Korea, 26 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

An 81-year-old man died Friday, raising the death toll from the fire that broke out on Jan. 26 at Sejong Hospital in the South Korean city of Miryang to 40, the worst recorded in the country in the last decade.

The 81-year-old man was pronounced dead at a medical center where he was admitted after the fire, according to local authorities.