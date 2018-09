Erick Martinez grills chicken on the porch of his home as floodwaters from Hurricane Florence rise in the Magnolia Mobile Home Park north of Lumberton, North Carolina USA, 16 September 2018. The Cape Fear River Valley, like many other river systems in eastern North Carolina, are expected to flood at record levels. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence rush down Cool Spring Street, inundating the St. James Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina USA, 16 September 2018. The Cape Fear River Valley, like many other river systems in eastern North Carolina, are expected to flood at record levels. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A photo taken with a drone shows the floodwaters from Hurricane Florence beginning to recede in Fayetteville, North Carolina, USA, 17 September 2018. The Cape Fear River Valley, like many other river systems in eastern North Carolina, was expected to flood at record levels. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence begin to recede in Fayetteville, North Carolina, USA, 17 September 2018. The Cape Fear River Valley, like many other river systems in eastern North Carolina, was expected to flood at record levels. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Death toll from Hurricane Florence rises to 31 in North and South Carolina

The winds, floods and rains generated by hurricane Florence has claimed at least 31 lives in North Carolina and South Carolina, local media reported on Monday, citing official sources.

Of the 31 fatalities, six died in South Carolina and the other 25 in North Carolina.