A handout photo made available by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers carrying the body of a flash flood victim in Sentani, near Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, Mar.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS/HANDOUT

Residents ride through flood water in Sentani, near Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, Mar.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANS

Residents stand next to a helicopter of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) after the flash flood hit the area in Sentani, near Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, Mar.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANS

A resident wades through flood water in Sentani, near Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, Mar.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANS

Residents carry their belongings as they wade through flood water in Sentani, near Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, Mar.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANS

The death toll due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Indonesia's eastern province of Papau has risen to 89, authorities said Tuesday.

At least 74 people are missing amid an ongoing search and rescue operation, Disaster Management (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.