A handout photo made available by Syrian Arab news agency (SANA) shows Syrians carry coffins of victims during a massive popular funeral ceremony for the martyrs of the attacks that targeted the al-Sweida province, southern Syria, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANA HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Syrian Arab news agency (SANA) shows Druze clerics and citizens attend a massive popular funeral ceremony for the martyrs of the attacks that targeted the al-Sweida province, southern Syria, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANA HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Syrian Arab news agency (SANA) shows Druze clerics and citizens sit next to the coffins during a massive popular funeral ceremony for the martyrs of the attacks that targeted the al-Sweida province, southern Syria, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANA HANDOUT

The total number of people killed by the Islamic State terror organization rose to 302 on Thursday, following a series of attacks against civilians and government forces in the southern Syrian city of al-Suwayda, a United Kingdom-based war monitor reported.

The death toll increased due to the death of the seriously wounded and the finding of corpses of those who were missing and were executed by IS in the rural areas of the region.