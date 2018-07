Police and fire department rescue workers search for missing people in Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, Jul 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Residents and Ground Self-Defense Force personnel cooperate to remove mud from a river bed in a flood-devastated area in Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, Jul 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

The death toll from torrential rains and floods in central and southwestern Japan has risen to 179, the government said Wednesday, while the search and rescue efforts for the missing continue.

Floods and landslides triggered by the record rainfall since Thursday have devastated western Japan and ravaged Hiroshima and Ehime Prefectures, where thousands of houses were inundated and several populations left isolated.